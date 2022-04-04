Whitecap In Share Buybacks

As part of a 19.1 million share transaction at a price of $10.34 per share, Whitecap Resources Inc. has repurchased 10 million shares for cancellation by way of a block trade using its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) and other institutional shareholders have purchased the remaining shares.

