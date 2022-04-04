Cathedral In $20 Million Bought Deal Financing

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited on behalf of itself and on behalf of a syndicate of investment dealers, pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 28.58 million units of the company at a price of 70 cents per unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the company of $20 million.

