Imperial Evaluating Bids In Montney/Duvernay Marketing Process

Imperial Oil Limited’s president and CEO Brad Corson said the previously announced marketing process for Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada’s interests in XTO Energy Canada is ongoing, with bids received now under evaluation.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more