West Coast Coal And Petroleum Shipments Drive CN Rail Results Through Tough Winter Conditions

A 71 per cent increase in coal shipments and six per cent increase in petroleum and chemical shipments were major bright spots in Canadian National Railway Company’s first quarter 2022 results, the company reported Tuesday afternoon.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more