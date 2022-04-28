Precision Working With Customers On Accepting New Pricing Realities; Inflation Under Control

Precision Drilling Corporation began the process of implementing price increases more than a year ago, says president and chief executive officer Kevin Neveu, but customer resistance to these changes remains a challenge.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more