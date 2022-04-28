Precision To Drill Exploratory Geothermal Well

In the second quarter, Precision Drilling Corporation will be mobilizing an EverGreen grid-powered Super Triple rig to drill an exploratory geothermal well on Cornell University’s Ithaca campus as part of Cornell’s Earth Source Heat project.

