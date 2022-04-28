Precision Anticipates Higher Demand For Services Throughout 2022; Revenue Increases For Q1

Precision Drilling Corporation anticipates increased demand for services and improved fleet utilization in 2022 as customers seek to maintain production levels and replenish inventories at currently high commodity-price levels, as inventories of drilled-but-uncompleted wells have depleted over the past several years.
