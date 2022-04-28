Pason Revenue Climbs In Q1

Pason Systems Inc. generated $74.5 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2022, representing a 75 per cent increase from the $42.6 million generated in the first quarter of 2021 as drilling activity improved significantly across Pason's operating regions.

