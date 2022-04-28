Elliott Investment Management Unhappy With Suncor Performance; Sees $30B ‘Value Creation Opportunity’

Elliott Investment Management L.P., which manages funds that have made an investment representing approximately a 3.4 per cent economic interest in Suncor Energy Inc., has sent a letter and presentation to the board of directors of Suncor.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more