Moratorium Extended On Oil and Gas Activities In Georges Bank

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia's minister of natural resources and renewables, announced that they have decided to extend the statutory moratorium on oil and gas activities in the Canadian portion of Georges Bank to Dec. 31, 2032.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more