Into The Unknown: Avatar Ignite Grapples With Meaning Of Leadership And Origins Of Success

So-called “complexity leadership” is not about telling other people what to do so much as it is about asking better questions, which is an important attribute for those who would lead the energy transition, says Julian Norris, faculty member in the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.