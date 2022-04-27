First Helium Receives $1.2 Million For 1-30 March Production

First Helium Inc. has received cash proceeds of approximately $1.2 million for March light oil production from the 1-30 well and an additional $485,000 in warrant exercise proceeds.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more