Federal ITC For CCUS Welcomed By Pathway Alliance But More Government Assistance Will Be Required: Pourbaix

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s top executive says discussions are ongoing between the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance and the federal government to determine how the recently announced investment tax credit (ITC) for carbon capture projects will be implemented and eventually rolled out.
