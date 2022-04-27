Cenovus Increases 2022 Capex $300 Million To $2.9-$3.3 Billion As Superior Rebuild Costs Mount

Cenovus Energy Inc. is hiking 2022 capital expenditures by $300 million to an updated range of $2.9-$3.3 billion, the company announced this morning.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more