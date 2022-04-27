Carbon Consuming Concrete: ‘Transformational’ Year Ahead For Canadian Cleantech Leader

Given that the construction industry is one of the planet’s biggest carbon emitters, decarbonizing its most used material — concrete — is vital to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more