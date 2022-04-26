Vermilion Closes Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Vermilion Energy Inc. closed its previously announced private offering of US$400 million aggregate principal amount of eight-year senior unsecured notes, which were priced at 99.241 per cent of par.

