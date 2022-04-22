FTI Consulting Conducting Sales Solicitation Process For Balanced Energy Assets

FTI Consulting Canada Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed receiver (the “Receiver”) of Balanced Energy Oilfield Services Inc., Balanced Energy Oilfield Services (USA) Inc. and Balanced Energy Holdings Inc. (collectively, “Balanced Energy”) is conducting a sales solicitation process (“SSP”) relating to Balanced Energy’s coil tubing units, ancillary equipment and inventory.

Further details on the SSP can be found in the Information Memorandum and on the Receiver’s website. To receive access to the virtual data room, a signed copy of the NDA must be completed and returned to Hailey Liu via email at Hailey.Liu@fticonsulting.com.

Final bids must be received by the Receiver via mail, email, on or before 4:00 pm MDST on April 27, 2022.