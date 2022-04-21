Partnership Closes Gaps For EO 100 Certification Seekers

Seaton-Jordan & Associates Ltd., land evaluation specialists and Impact Resolutions Ltd., engagement and social mitigation experts, have integrated their teams to offer a one-stop-shop for independent environmental-, social- and governance- (ESG) related assessment services.

“Seaton–Jordan is the leader in mineral land evaluations and records auditing,” says Jim Eistetter, president, “and now with a relationship with Impact Resolutions, we have even more focused competencies and experience to offer superior judgement and perspectives for oil and gas producers.”

“While we work with clients on their mineral land evaluations and management of water assets, many of them are also striving for Equitable Origin (EO) 100TM Standard for Responsible Energy Development certification.” Clients, as Eistetter points out, voiced the need for filling the gaps in assessment talent they experience in trying to meet some or all ESG-related criteria. “It makes sense for them to undertake diverse assessments concomitantly with the same team—that is, it’s cost effective and resource efficient to do so while all the pieces of the puzzle are on the table, all the layers are pulled back and all the silos are open.”

Pepita Elena McKee, chief executive officer and founder of Impact Resolutions says: “being boutique firms with our core service areas, this partnership allows us to increase flexibility with more complicated and dynamic opportunities such as impact assessment, EO certifications and other ESG work.” Impact Resolutions is an approved Equitable Origin 100™ assessment firm and is well versed in various industry sectors integrating multiple perspectives ranging from project proponents, prime contractors, government to First Nation, Inuit, or Métis governments and communities.

Both consulting firms have complementary experts from inside the oil and gas industry and other sectors on board, McKee explains. “Braiding our multiple knowledge systems together makes us each very adaptable to clients so they can reach the ultimate goal of sustainable energy development and ‘to create the foundation for a positive legacy’ as our senior operations director Murray Slezak puts it.”

Contacts

Seaton–Jordan:

Jim J. Eistetter | President, Seaton-Jordan & Associates Ltd. | jeistetter@seaton-jordan.com | www.seaton-jordan.com

Impact Resolutions:

Pepita Elena McKee | CEO and Founder, Impact Resolutions Ltd. | pepita@impactresolutions.ca | www.impactresolutions.ca