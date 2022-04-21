Kinder Morgan Joins Cheniere-Led Project Focused On Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Kinder Morgan, Inc. has joined a collaboration with Cheniere Energy, Inc., several other midstream operators, methane detection technology providers and leading academic institutions on a project focused on quantifying, monitoring, reporting and verifying (QMRV) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, transmission, and storage systems.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more