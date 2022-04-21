Is Reducing O&G Methane Emissions By 75% Realistic?

Canada has pledged to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by 75 per cent in its new reduction emissions plan. The federal government said it will work with industry and partners to meet the target.

But how can you measure what you can’t see?

Thomas Fox, president of Highwood Emissions Management, said the world is moving towards tiered monitoring systems that rely on multiple complementary technologies.

“Achieving 75 per cent methane reduction from O&G will require innovative detection strategies to find and resolve methane sources and best in class emission rate quantification to track progress and prioritize mitigation efforts,” he said.

Fox will deliver the live online course ­– One Hundred Options: Making Sense of Methane Measurement Methodologies on May 17. Attendees will learn about the current state of measurement and the value of different approaches for detecting and quantifying methane emissions.

“New regulations are expected in both Canada and the U.S. that will transform how methane detection and quantification technologies are used,” said Fox. “Increasingly, voluntary ESG measurement strategies are expected.”

Fox said the methane measurement space is changing so quickly that it requires a full-time job to stay on top of the new and emerging technologies. Attendees will leave the course knowing how to choose the right methane measurement technologies for their operations.

“Doors are opening for using new technologies with the new regulations,” said Fox. “But in many cases, these technologies are only allowed if they can be demonstrated to achieve similar emissions reductions as some of the legacy methods. There’s a huge amount of potential for doing things more efficiently and getting better measurements from different types of equipment and facilities.”

Attendees will learn how to strategically think about how to use these technologies moving forward, both for LDAR but also for better data predictive analytics and using measurement data as part of voluntary disclosure and ESG reporting.

The course is recommended for anyone working in the energy sector in the United States or Canada seeking to benefit from rapidly evolving innovation in methane measurement.

