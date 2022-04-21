Crew Q1 Daily Output Estimated At 33,300 Boe

Crew Energy Inc.’s Q1/22 estimated average production totaled 33,300 boe/d (200 mmcfe), based on field estimates, a company record representing a 27 per cent increase over Q1/21 average production of 26,257 boe (157 mmcfe) and a 14 per cent increase sequentially over Q4/21 average production of 29,142 boe (175 mmcfe).

