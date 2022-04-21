After Acquisitions, Tamarack Valley Tabs Clearwater As Future Growth Engine

After an acquisition spree in 2021 and into this year, the Clearwater heavy oil play has emerged as a future growth driver for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., says president and CEO Brian Schmidt.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more