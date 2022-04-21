AER Requests Information On Cryptocurrency Mining Within Its Regulated Purview

In an attempt to better understand and work with regulated parties to manage potential risks and ensure overall safety compliance, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is requesting information from current as well as future cryptocurrency mining operations associated with AER-regulated sites.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more