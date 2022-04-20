Vermilion Off To ‘Strong Start’ In 2022

Vermilion Energy Inc. says it is off to a strong start in 2022 and remains on track to achieve its $1.2 billion debt target in the second half of 2022 inclusive of funding the Corrib and Leucrotta Exploration Inc. acquisitions.

