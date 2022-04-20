CRIN Identifies Emissions Monitoring Project For Funding Through Digital Technology Competition

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) has now entered the contracting phase for the portfolio of identified projects slated to receive a total of up to C$80 million to accelerate solutions toward commercialization that will significantly address priority environmental and economic challenges faced by Canada’s oil and gas sector.
