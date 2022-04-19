Search
Hydrogen In The Canadian Economy: Challenges And Opportunities

Fluor Canada’s David Mercer will lead a panel of informed industry professionals in an insightful dialogue that examines the future role that hydrogen could play in the Canadian economy.

In this live-streamed event, the panelists will touch on several key themes with significant relevance to hydrogen in the Canadian economy. This includes the hydrogen strategy for Canada, the potential for displacement of transportation fuels, technology applications and investment in emerging technologies, cost, public engagement, and more.

Panelists

  • Curt Graham, Vice President, Office of Technology, Fluor Corporation
  • Steve Kehoe, Vice President, BMO Capital Markets
  • Kelly Grieves, Sector Lead, Hydrogen Strategy, Atura Power

