Courses and Conferences

Harness The Power Of Your Data And Put It To Work

Today’s energy companies need accurate and meaningful data to heighten insight and improve awareness to enable better decision making.

Join our discussion featuring Ad Ghauri, Director of Enterprise Architecture, Baker Hughes and John Lusty, Global Marketing Lead, Siemens Digital Industries Software on June 1. The panel will delve into relevant topics about the data landscape in the energy industry including:

  • Today’s reality – what data adds value and what doesn’t
  • Data vs. information and the importance of recognizing the difference
  • Lessons learned from adjacent industries
  • Possible obstacles or roadblocks
  • Learn how Baker Hughes and other industry leaders are improving their data to inspire innovation

Register here.

