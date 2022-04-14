Well Licence Count Up 26% In Q1 Compared To A Year Ago

Governments across Canada licensed 1,231 new wells in the first quarter of 2022 — up 26 per cent from 980 licences approved in the first three months of last year, although this year’s count was impacted by no new well approvals in British Columbia.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more