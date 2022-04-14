Bill Henn And Rip Stringer Join Intelligent Wellhead Systems

Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. (IWS) announced that Bill Henn and Rip Stringer have joined the IWS team to help the industry accelerate the adoption of digital completion technologies.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more