Social Matters: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Opens Doors For ‘Ethical’ Energy, Hears Avatar Ignite

The Russia-Ukraine war will elevate worldwide public interest in social considerations around energy production, which bodes well for the Canadian industry given its environmental, social and governance (ESG) record, says Tisha Schuller, founder and chief executive officer at Adamantine Energy.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more