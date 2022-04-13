MD Of Greenview In MOU With Cerilon GTL To Expand Greenview Industrial Gateway Development

MD of Greenview Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cerilon GTL, a subsidiary of Cerilon Incorporated, to purchase approximately 200 acres (81 hectares) in the Greenview Industrial Gateway (GIG) during their April 12 meeting.

