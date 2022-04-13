IEA Lowers Oil Demand Outlook

Severe new lockdown measures amid surging COVID cases in China have led to a “downward revision” in the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) expectations for global oil demand in the second quarter of 2022 and for the year as a whole.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more