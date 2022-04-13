Avanti Wraps Up Completions On Flathead Cambrian Zone

Avanti Energy Inc. has finished completions on the Flathead Cambrian Zone on its WNG 11-22 helium well in Greater Knappen, Montana, the first of three prospective zones.

