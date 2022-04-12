Vande Water Management Corp.: Water Disposal Divestiture — Grande Prairie, Alberta

Vande Water Management Corp. (“Vande” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale of its water injection project in the Grande Prairie area of Alberta (the “Project”).

Vande holds a 100% working interest in a water disposal project strategically located in a highly developed area approximately 19 kilometres south of Grande Prairie. The Project has all season access from major roads and is ready for completion and construction of an injection facility.

The Project consists of an existing vertical disposal well located at 100/07-25-069-06W6/0 and a monitoring/injection well at 100/16-24-069-06W6/0. The disposal well is designed for water injection into the Cardium Formation. Vande owns the mineral rights in the Cardium Formation in Section 25-069-06W6.

The 07-25 injection well is licensed and able to accept Class II and Class Ib waste fluids. The well was previously approved for a total inlet rate of a maximum of 864 m3/d of water.

The Project is centered in an area with extremely high demand for disposal due to drilling and completions activity. Fluid production in the area is primarily from the Montney Formation. This suggests a large amount of potential for third party water disposal. The Project would prevent operators from hauling fluid long distances for disposal.

More specific information relating to this divestiture is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement.

Cash offers relating to this divestiture will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Grazina Palmer, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.