Safety Is A Top Priority For Long-Time STARS Supporter ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Canada has a long-standing principle that “our work is never so urgent or important that we cannot take time to do it safely and in an environmentally responsible manner.”

With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that the company is once again the Social Media Engagement Sponsor of the PSAC STARS and Spurs Gala, with the goal of ensuring STARS will be there for anyone who needs it.

“At ConocoPhillips Canada, we’ve been a proud supporter of STARS since 1989,” says James Makowecki, Vice President of Health, Safety and Environment and Sustainable Development for ConocoPhillips Canada. “Access to STARS benefits our staff and every person in the communities where we live and work. Thank you to these amazing first responders for their hard work and dedication to helping us when we need it most.”

With safety at the core of its operations, ConocoPhillips Canada aligns with and supports programs such as STARS Air Ambulance, that is focused on the safety of staff as well as those living near its operations.

Sponsoring STARS is one component of ConocoPhillips Canada’s broader Health, Safety and Environment commitment. The company also focuses on personal and process safety, hazard assessments and tracking, and cultivating a learning culture which supports its health and safety performance.

“When it comes to investing in communities, we’re incredibly pleased to support organizations such as STARS that align with our company values,” says Makowecki.

This is the 28th year the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) has hosted the STARS and Spurs Gala, one of the largest fundraising events benefitting STARS each year. The gala will be held in person this year on April 30, 2022. To learn more about this event and to purchase tickets, visit www.starsandspursgala.ca.