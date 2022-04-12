Search
Courses and Conferences

Petro Management 2022 Spring & Fall Online Training Courses (Calgary)

By: Mr. Saad Ibrahim, Eng

PMG believes that sharpening personal skills is the key for Career Advancement by offering an excellent set of online courses with focus on the practical aspects and case studies:

Review of Well Injection Tests (2 day)

March 28-29, Sept. 5-6, 2022

Waterflood Management (3 days)

April 4-6, Nov. 21-23, 2022

Basic Well Test Analysis (3 days)

April 11-13, Sept. 7-9, 2022

Advanced Well Test Analysis (2 days)

April 18-19, Sept. 12-13, 2022

Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers (3 days)

April 20-22, Oct. 3-5, 2022

Exploitation of Tight and UC Reservoirs (3 days)

May 16-18, Sept 19-21, 2022

Applications of Mini Frac – DFIT (1 day)

May 23, October 6, 2022

Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering (5 days)

Jun 6-10, Nov. 14-18, 2022

For more information, please visit our web:  www.petromgt.com  or Contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330

 

 

