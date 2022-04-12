Alberta Technology Innovation Strategy Aims To Create 20,000 Jobs By 2030

The Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy aims to position the province as a technology and innovation hub, attracting talent, business and job-creating investments, both domestic and global, with the energy sector already off to a great start, says Doug Schweitzer, minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more