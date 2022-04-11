PSAC Aims For New Heights In Support Of STARS

In this season of renewal, progress is in the air inspiring Calgarians to gather on April 30 to celebrate the 28th annual PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala — in person.

“After two years of virtual gathering, we can now support STARS while we socialize with old and new acquaintances, enjoy fine food together and dance to live music, which has been the much-loved tradition of the Gala,” says Steve Glanville, Gala Committee Chair and President and COO of STEP Energy Services. He adds that returning to an in-person event and the upbeat mood in the province is going to make the 2022 Gala special.

PSAC members and supporters didn’t flinch through the pandemic. In 2021 COVID required that the event be virtual. Yet generous donors continued to support STARS donating $1 million, helping to save the lives of countless Western Canadians. The PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala has raised more than $18 million for STARS since 1994, making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraising event.

“PSAC’s membership works in communities where STARS operates, and we understand that these communities need us to step up to make their lives better beyond economics,” says Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, PSAC. “Our members and supporters respond generously when PSAC asks them to support STARS. We thank them all and especially our Presenting sponsor, Precision Drilling — for walking the talk with their significant contribution to the PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala.”

This year’s entertainment promises to get you tapping your foot and swaying to the music. Juno Award winner Tom Cochrane takes the stage with Red Rider to rock the audience with his international hits from four decades of performing. Also taking the stage are the winners of the 2021 Western Canadian Music Award for Country Artist of the Year, Nice Horse. The all-girl band is one of the fastest-rising musical groups in Canada.

The PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala is STARS’ longest running and largest fundraiser in Alberta.

This year the theme is Progress is in the Air, reflecting the transformational times we are living in.

“Together, we can reach incredible new heights and build a sustainable and safe future for our tomorrow,” says Lail. “As we to rise to new challenges, let’s celebrate our successes and come together for a much-overdue in-person event. In support of STARS, and in the name of safety, let’s make this year our best one yet.”

More than one thousand people attend the PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala each year. Among the guests attending are corporate executives, government officials, key representatives of the energy services sector and members of our communities. Many attend year after year, testimony to the excellence of the event, the great auction items, fun and creative entertainment, and networking possibilities.

Join us at the PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala, among the most prestigious annual fundraising events in Calgary, on April 30 at the BMO Centre.

Secure your place at the Gala in support of STARS at starsandspursgala.ca.

We would like to thank Halliburton, the Guest Gift sponsor, for their significant contribution to the PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala.

A message from Halliburton

Halliburton continues to be a proud supporter of the PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala. Operating in Canada for 96 years, Halliburton has watched STARS grow its essential medical services across Western Canada over the past three decades. Halliburton and STARS share common core values and a collective focus on safety.

John Gorman, Halliburton Vice President Canada/West Coast USA, states, “Safety is our highest priority and integral to our Halliburton culture. Our goal is ZERO, meaning we aim to get our employees home safely every day. Supporting STARS and its mission of Every Life is Worth Fighting For resonates with Halliburton, and we thank those on the frontline who work on behalf of STARS for being our hero in the sky.”

Halliburton focuses on four key pillars of Giving — Education, Environment, Health and Safety, and Community Engagement. Giving Choices, an annual Halliburton campaign, invites employees to support qualified charities and non-profit organizations with donations and volunteering. Since 2005, Halliburton employees have donated nearly $41 million to support over 1,500 charities worldwide, including STARS Foundation — a record of giving that is emblematic of our commitment to strengthen communities around the world.

Throughout the last two years there have been some significant changes to our business and the world we work and live in. Halliburton has remained committed to working with our communities and looks forward to supporting STARS and riding along on every mission.