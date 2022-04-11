Pathways Initiative Making Progress On Preliminary Plans, Technology Roadmap

The Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance is making steady progress in terms of initial planning for the six-member group to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, and first CO2 injection could occur by the end of this decade, the 2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium heard last week.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.