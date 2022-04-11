Pathways Initiative Making Progress On Preliminary Plans, Technology Roadmap

The Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance is making steady progress in terms of initial planning for the six-member group to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, and first CO2 injection could occur by the end of this decade, the 2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium heard last week.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more