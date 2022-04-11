Fogarassy Joining Petrel Robertson As VP, Business Development, Indigenous Affairs

Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd. announced the appointment of Tony Fogarassy, M.Sc., LL.M., as vice-president of business development and Indigenous affairs.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more