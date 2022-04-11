AER Issues 2022/23 Orphan Fund Levy For Large Facilities

In accordance with Part 11 of the Oil and Gas Conservation Act and Directive 024: Large Facility Liability Management Program (LFP), the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is prescribing an LFP orphan fund levy of $6 million for the 2022/23 fiscal year, to be issued in April 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more