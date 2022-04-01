TC Energy To Redeem Shares

TC Energy Corporation will redeem its issued and outstanding cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset first preferred shares, Series 15 on May 31, 2022 at a price equal to $25 per share and provided notice today to the sole registered holder of the Series 15 shares in accordance with their terms.

