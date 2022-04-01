Razor In Flow-Through Rights Offering For Up To $5 Million

Razor Energy Corp., in conjunction with FutEra Power Corp., announced that it is offering rights to eligible holders of its common shares of record at the close of business on April 7, 2022.

