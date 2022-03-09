Ukraine Crisis, Europe Weaning Off Russian Natural Gas Has Renewed Discussion Regarding East Coast Canada LNG

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine forcing the European Commission to announce Tuesday it plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and eliminate it entirely by the end of the decade, talk of an East Coast Canada LNG export terminal “has been revived,” says Martin King, senior analyst with RBN Energy, LLC.

