Spartan Delta Continues Montney, Deep Basin Development As Output Surges

Spartan Delta Corp.’s capital expenditures, before acquisitions and dispositions (A&D), were $189 million in 2021, of which $116 million was spent in the fourth quarter.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more