Royal Helium Contracts University Of Regina For Simulation Modelling For Nazare Zone Completions At Climax

Royal Helium Ltd. has engaged Gary Zhao, of the University of Regina's Petroleum Systems Engineering Laboratory, to construct simulation development models for the Nazare zone at Royal's Climax helium project located in SW Saskatchewan.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more