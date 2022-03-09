Record Funds Flow For Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.’s adjusted funds flow of $26.3 million generated during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $59.1 million for 2021 were the highest quarterly and annual adjusted funds flow for the company since inception.
