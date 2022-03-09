Razor In Financing For Geothermal Project

Razor Energy Corp., in conjunction with subsidiary FutEra Power Corp., is entering a definitive agreement and closed senior debt financing of its Co-produced Geothermal Power Project in Swan Hills, Alberta.

