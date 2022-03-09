Peyto Funds Flow Surges

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.’s funds from operations surged 121 per cent in 2021 to $470 million in due to higher realized commodity prices and higher production.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more