Close Counts In Horseshoes. And Pipeline Water Crossings

When GDM introduced its ground-breaking Converge Crossing Manager in 2017, it transformed the way companies identify, prioritize, and manage their pipeline water crossing inspection programs. By calculating the location of every pipeline water crossing across Western Canada and applying advanced analytics to rank each of them based on an objective set of criteria, GDM gave operators valuable insight to help identify potential issues before they occur.

Now, we are pleased to announce Crossing Proximity Factors, the latest innovation in prioritizing pipeline water crossings!

With this revolutionary new approach, operators can add a Proximity Factor, or “buffer zone” around a pipeline water crossing to identify where a crossing on a smaller river or stream has the potential to impact a larger body of water downstream. By taking this into account, operators can more precisely assess the potential consequences of a release on a pipeline water crossing, should it occur.

The Proximity Factor can be applied to a group of crossings using a bulk import function, or it can be set for each individual crossing, allowing operators to customize how and where the factors are applied.

These advanced analytics give operators objective, real-world insight to help ensure their pipeline water crossings are being effectively managed.

Here’s how it works…

Let’s say you have a pipeline water crossing that crosses a small tributary. Under normal circumstances, this crossing may not seem to be a high priority for you to inspect as part of your regular maintenance due to the small size of the waterbody. But, what you may not realize is a few hundred meters downstream, that small tributary joins into a large river, meaning the impact of a release could be significantly higher than originally anticipated. By using Converge Crossing Manager with a Proximity Factor applied, this situation would be identified and allow you to make an informed decision about prioritizing your water crossing inspection plan for that location.

Interested in learning more?

Join GDM on Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 am for our webinar, Optimizing Your Pipeline Water Crossing Inspection Program.

During this session, we will provide insight into using Strahler Stream Order to classify the size of waterbodies, and cover best practices for identifying, prioritizing, and managing pipeline water crossing inspection programs. We’ll also discuss how Converge’s advanced analytics can help streamline your overall program management, and take a deeper look at applying Proximity Factors to assess potential consequences more accurately.

Just for registering, you will also receive a free copy of our e-book, The 4 Step Guide to Pipeline Water Crossing Management.

Click here to register now.

Contact us for more information.

About GDM

In business since 1997, GDM has become the trusted source for energy infrastructure data, software, and analytics in Canada.

Our industry-leading solutions include information related to pipelines, facilities, low pressure gas, environmental incidents, transportation infrastructure, and the surrounding environment to assist companies in making informed operational decisions.